'If something looks off, just toss it'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Halloween night is almost upon us and between dressing up in creative costumes, attending festive parties, and gathering tasty candy, certain basic safety practices can fall by the wayside. Fortunately, there is a quick refresher available for anyone looking to go out and about.

Trick or Treating is one of the most common practices in celebrating Halloween, and there are a few things to keep in mind safety-wise.

Law enforcement agencies recommend that parents make sure to keep their kids on the sidewalks while out, carry a flashlight or something reflective, and for older children who are not accompanied by an adult, to stick together in groups.

Though they may seem like common knowledge, said Deputy Brandon Toney of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, they are necessary precautions for keeping kids safe.

Beyond the basics, however, is a newer issue, as law enforcement officials warn of the potential for drugs to be mixed in with Halloween goodies, and children accidentally consuming them.

“If something looks off, just toss it.” said Captain Stephanie Bigman of the Oregon State Police. “This is a really good time to sit down and talk to your kids about what you’re looking for and why you would have to throw away their candy.”

She said this will help your kids know what to look for even when you’re not there — and they can look at candy they may get from a friend the same way.