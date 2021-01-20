Hammond family gets grazing rights back on Trump’s final day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A controversial ranching family who lost their rights to graze on public lands in 2019 now have those rights restored.

The Bureau of Land Management, on former President Donald Trump’s last full day in office, authorized the Hammond family to let their livestock graze on more than 26,000 acres of public land.

Dwight and Steven Hammond were convicted of arson for setting fire to federal land in 2012, but were later pardoned by Trump in 2018.

The protest that followed their convictions led to an armed occupation on the Malheur Wildlife Refugee in 2016.

The grazing rights were briefly restored in January 2019, but the decision was overturned, according to the Associated Press.

Environmental groups who oppose the restored grazing rights said they will look at all legal options.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, a Hammond family representative said the family “wishes to extend their sincerest appreciation and thanks to the many individuals and organizations who have supported them, their livelihood and the agricultural industry as a whole. They look forward to helping manage the natural resources in a responsible and productive manner. Everyone’s efforts have truly been a blessing.”