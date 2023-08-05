PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND OREGON) — Harsh weather and competition from California growers have left local sweet cherry farmers calling for help as they face turmoil within their industry.

This week Rep. Jeff Helfrich, R-Hood River, penned a letter to Gov. Tina Kotek on behalf of his grower constituents urging her to issue a State Disaster for the cherry industry. Sweet cherries are one of Oregon’s top-20 most valuable commodities, but the industry was hit hard by hot weather and a crop overlap with California which has led to severe financial losses.

“The market glut created by the late arrival of the California (harvest) forced Oregon growers to (pick) less than 75% of their crop,” Helfrich wrote. “Many of our smaller growers had to leave 50% or more of cherries unpicked.”

The brunt of the industry is focused in Wasco and Hood River counties. Normally the cherry harvest lasts one month, but this year was less than two weeks.

“Without timely assistance, Oregon cherry growers’ livelihoods are at risk of being lost altogether,” Helfrich wrote.

