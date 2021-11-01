Hatfield Courthouse shooter sentenced for January incident

Cody Melby is accused of firing a gun into the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Jan. 8, 2021. (Oregon U.S. Attorney’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beavercreek man who shot the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in January was sentenced to five years’ federal probation Monday, officials said.

“The sentence imposed today will ensure Mr. Melby receives the treatment he needs while also protecting the community,” said Scott Erik Asphaug, Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.

On January 8 around 7:30 p.m., Cody Melby fired several shots hitting the building. According to court documents, security was alerted to Melby after seeing him jump the fence on the security cameras. When the officers approached Melby, he told them he had a gun. The officers then handcuffed him.

Federal Protective Service officers found 8 used bullet casings total, with five from the 9 mm. Officials said they found three bullets holes in plywood attached to the stone columns along with damage above the main entrance.

“When appropriate, we are always looking for ways to divert people away from violence and direct them toward rehabilitation, said Kieran L. Ramsey, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Oregon. “In many cases this happens out of the public eye, but in a situation like this one we want to highlight that a holistic response is sometimes more effective.”

Melby was initially charged with criminal complaint with destruction of government property.

In January 2021, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a one-count indictment charging him with possession of a firearm in a federal facility. On October 14, Melby pleaded guilty to the single charge.