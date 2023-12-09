(NEXSTAR) — When you think of the “heart” of Oregon, which area comes to mind? Maybe it’s the capital, Salem, or its largest city, Portland. Or maybe you have a more geographical answer, like Bend or the area east of it.

If you said Salem, you actually aren’t far off.

Since conducting the first census, the U.S. Census Bureau has been calculating the “center of population” in the country. This is a point where an imaginary, flat, weightless, and rigid map of the U.S. would balance perfectly if everyone were of identical weight. It is the average location of where people in the U.S. live, according to the Census Bureau.

Data from the 2020 census found Hartville, Missouri, is the “heart” of America. Missouri towns have served as population centers since 1980, but the first-ever center in 1790 was in Maryland, just east of Baltimore.

In addition to calculating the center of population for the U.S., the Census Bureau is also able to calculate the “heart” of each state, including Oregon.

Based on the latest census, Oregon’s center of population is located at 44° 45′ 13″ N 122° 35′ 18″ W. That lands in a wooded south of Lyons, about 30 miles southeast of Salem.

You can see that spot on the interactive map below:

About 1,200 people call Lyons home, according to the latest Census data.

This is the furthest west Oregon’s “center” has been since the Census started tracking this information, though only slightly.

Oregon’s first-ever population center was near Niagara, about six miles south of Route 22. In the decades after, the spot bounced around. In 1890, it jumped northeast toward Breitenbush, then traveled north again in the next census. Between 1910 and 1940, the population center moved around an area east of Elkhorn.

Since the mid-century, the center has been around an area west of Santiam State Forest.

You can see the progress of Oregon’s population center in this interactive map:

It’s too soon to tell where Oregon’s next population center will be in 2030, though it will likely shift again.