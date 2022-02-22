Head down to southern Oregon to wine, dine this spring break

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If wining and dining during a vacation sounds ideal, then southern Oregon just might be the perfect destination to travel next!

Wine tourism is open in southern Oregon — and Rogue Valley Wine Country is busy with specially curated winemaker and chef pairing dinners, wine education, wine and outdoor adventure packages, along with traditional tastings in an area that grows more than 70 grape varietals.

The Great Umpqua Food Trail is open to visitors throughout the year and is designed to be explored at your own pace. More than 45 stops featuring everything from bakeries and restaurants to farms and growers markets, to breweries and wineries, to immersive experiences and food-focused lodges allow a custom trip for any foodie.



To end a spring break trip on a sweet note, stop by The Oregon Chocolate Festival! It’s happening March 4-6 in locations around Ashland. Learn more and plan your trip at www.southernoregon.org/.