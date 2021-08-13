OEM: ‘Heat is deadly, need to take it seriously’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for a large part of Oregon through 10 p.m. Saturday. Various local, county and state agencies are doing what they can to make sure people get through this heat wave safely.

The Oregon Office of Emergency Management said it will take the community coming together to check on each other. Community non-profit organizations are also stepping up to help.

“One of the biggest takeaways since we’ve never experienced heat like that in the Pacific Northwest is that heat is deadly and we all have to take that seriously and there’s a lot of things that Oregonians can do to stay cool: take care of their neighbors or those more at risk,” said OEM Director Andrew Phelps. “It’s going to take much more than a government response, a local response, a state response.”

However, state and local governments have opened more cooling centers and libraries plus increased staff during this heat emergency sending out calls with heat alerts.

More people will be answering calls to 211 to direct people to cooling centers and resources.

