Heavy rain knocks out power for thousands in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands in Oregon are without power Monday morning as much of state sees another round of winter weather.

Heavy rains are hitting the Willamette Valley hard, while many in the Gorge are without power due to continued snowfall.

Nearly 100 outages affecting some 6,000 Portland General Electric customers were reported around 6:30 a.m.

Around 4:30 a.m., Pacific Power said they had over 14,000 customers without power due to the weather. As of 6:30 a.m., nearly 1,000 additional customers are affected.

Only about 15 Clark County Public Utilities customers are being impacted by outages early Monday morning.

There are reports of downed power lines on West Powell in Gresham. Downed or exposed power line can be charged, and very dangerous