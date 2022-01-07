Flooding, landslides force road closures across Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a week of heavy rain and snow, much of Oregon and Southwest Washington are expected to flood as high water is forcing several roadways to close Friday.

A flash flood watch is in effect now for the Gorge and more snow is expected later in the day. Officials also expect smaller landslides throughout Friday.

A stretch of Highway 47 is closed Friday morning in Columbia County after a chunk of the road near Mist Junction was washed away along with rushing water Thursday.

Bridge Avenue is still closed in both directions at the intersection with Lower Columbia River Highway.

“Highway conditions remain volatile with precipitation continuing and temperatures dropping below freezing in many parts of the state,” the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

A landslide has all lanes of the Old Historic Highway closed 7 miles west of Ainsworth State Park.

I-84 is completely reopened after a landslide closed almost 50 miles of the highway from Troutdale to Hood River Thursday.

Out near Tillamook US 101 is closed where it intersects with Highway 6 due to high water; detours are in place.

Parts of the city of Warrenton are still underwater after heavy rain slammed the area Thursday. The town’s tide gates are struggling to keep up with water from the rain and snowmelt.

Conditions aren’t any better in Washington county. One of its flood gates is closed on Southwest Fernhill Road by the wetland trailhead. This stretch of road typically floods with heavy rains.

Washington County transportation officials want to remind travelers to obey these closures and if not expect hefty fines.

In Southwest Washington, Interstate 5 Northbound to exit 77 at Main Street is closed due to high water. Officials advise drivers seek an alternate route.