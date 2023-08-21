PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Janis is 68. She has a retail job but can’t make enough money to afford rent. She has no family nearby. For several months she has been getting housing, help with budgeting, personal support through Helping Hands in Tillamook County.

She said if it wasn’t for Helping Hands she would be living in her car.

“I made friends here, there’s a lot of love here. And that’s things I need,” she said.

Now she’s worried about the prospect that might happen in September if the State of Oregon doesn’t provide some funding for the Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers, 11 homeless facilities in 5 Oregon counties with hundreds of shelter beds and services. The Bybee Lakes Hope Center is one of the facilities they operate.

They’ve stopped taking in new referrals.

“The reason we’re not doing intakes is because we’re not in a position to spend more money without any more money coming in,” said founder Alan Evans. “We’ve been providing services in communities for, in some cases, 21 years and raising 90% of our budget to provide model services.”

Helping Hands is largely funded by private donations. But Gov. Tina Kotek’s commitment of hundreds of millions of dollars for helping the homeless crisis, Helping Hands said its donors want the state to step up.

“Right now my office is in direct conversation with Helping Hands to understand what they need to be stable, particularly in their bed and services they provide on the coast,” Kotek told KOIN 6 News.

Kotek signaled it’s up to the City of Portland and Multnomah County to put up the money to keep Bybee Lakes Hope Center open in North Portland.

Multnomah County commissioners who spoke with KOIN 6 News signaled they intend to commit several million dollars soon.