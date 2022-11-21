PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evacuation orders are in place for Grass Valley, Ore. residents after a hemp plant erupted in flames and burned five employees Sunday afternoon, according to the Sherman County Sherriff’s Office.

Deputies said residents were urged to leave because there is a risk that combustible chemicals in the area could explode.

The Sheriff’s Office first posted about the blaze on Facebook shortly before 3:45 p.m. Sunday. Nearly three hours later, deputies said the building was fully engulfed and there had been multiple small explosions.

Smoke billowing from a hemp plant fire in Grass Valley, Ore. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: Sherman Co. Sheriff’s Office). A hemp plant in Grass Valley, Ore. was overtaken by flames on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: Sherman Co. Sheriff’s Office).

An overnight shelter was set up at Sherman High School by the American Red Cross. The Sherman County Emergency Services said it’s hopeful residents will be able to return home sometime Monday morning.

Highway 97 was closed in the area but has since reopened.

It’s unclear what started the fire, but deputies said fire officials will assess the incident Monday morning.