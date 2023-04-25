2022's top boy and girl names topped the lists again this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – When it comes to naming babies, Oregon is following national trends, according to new information released Tuesday from Names.org.

The website released its Most Popular Baby Names in Oregon in 2023 list Tuesday. The list is based on Social Security Administration data on births, and on user interest on its website.

For both boys and girls, 2022’s highest-ranked names have remained at the top of the list again in 2023.

Oliver and Olivia are once again reigning champions among baby names in Oregon. Names.org predicts that in 2023, there will be 217 babies born in Oregon with the name Oliver and 183 born in Oregon with the name Olivia.

Nine of Oregon’s top 10 boy’s names and seven of Oregon’s top 10 girl’s names are also on the national top 10 lists.

The one boy’s name unique to Oregon is Jack and the three girl’s names unique to Oregon area Eleanor, Hazel and Harper.

10 most popular names for boys in Oregon in 2023:

Oliver Liam Henry Noah Theodore Jack Benjamin Elijah Lucas James

10 Most Popular Names for girls in Oregon in 2023:

Olivia Amelia Charlotte Evelyn Eleanor Sophia Isabella Hazel Emma Harper

Names.org has a full report online showing the top 50 names.

The website also compiles information about names and their origins and meanings.

Oregon has been experiencing a declining birth rate for more than a decade. Economists say the state will need to rely on people migrating to Oregon if it hopes to fill positions left vacant by people retiring in the coming decades.

The Social Security Administration releases official lists of top baby names, but has not yet released the list for 2022 or 2023.