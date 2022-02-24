PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The money from the massive $5.3 billion Oregon transportation bill that passed in 2017 is still being used to fund several projects, the Oregon Department of Transportation told lawmakers Thursday.

ODOT officials gave a presentation to the Joint Transportation Committee Thursday morning summarizing how the package has been used to fund projects in the last five years, what has been prioritized, and what still requires additional investments.

House Bill 2017 implemented a gas-tax increase, vehicle registration hike, a payroll tax and a tax on new car sales to fund everything from road to rail to crosswalk projects across the state.

The revenue earned has been split with 50% going to ODOT, 30% going to counties and 20% going to cities.

ODOT Director Kris Strickler addressed lawmakers Thursday saying so far, with the current strategic action plan the department has in place, the bill has helped fund congestion relief efforts in the Portland metro area, brought projects to areas across the state, increased public transportation and provided direct funding to Safe Routes to school and building bike paths.

The department also says it has been working on how to use the funding to address inequity in the transportation system, both in providing better public transportation for Black, Indigenous, and people of color and in ensuring their safety. The department said historically, people of color have been disproportionately more likely to suffer injuries on the roads as pedestrians.

Interim Administrator of Delivery and Operations Mac Lynde explained that so far, 49% of the projects funded by HB 2017 are in progress, 32% are under construction and 19% are completed.

ODOT said it’s completed the following projects using HB 2017 funding:

I-84 Graham Road improvements – completed November 2020

I-205 bottleneck and active traffic management – completed December 2019

Tom McCall Road Roundabout – completed 2018

Projects under construction include:

US 26 (SE Powell Boulevard) – Outer Powell 122nd to 136th is substantially complete and the remainder of the project is at 60% design.

Southern Oregon Seismic Triage – Two bridges currently under construction. A third bridge and additional projects will go to bid in 2023.

OR 38 – Umpqua River (Scottsburg) Bridge Replacement – In Fall 2021, the contractor completed the installation of the new steel beams, will be finished later in 2022.

OR 217 auxiliary lanes – construction began in January 2022.

Lynde said the investment from the legislature has allowed for work on many projects, but also stressed that no amount of funding will ever be enough to tackle everything ODOT needs to address.

“We’re certainly managing a declining asset and having to make some tough decisions, but it’s not lost on me, the agency or our stakeholders the significant level of investment of what we are able to accomplish,” he said.

Co-chair Sen. Lee Beyer and Sen. Lew Frederickson said they’d both like to see how much the Oregon Department of Transportation involves local contractors and how often it’s had to hire from out of the state. They said they’d like to see most of the money staying in the state and going to local companies.

Lynde did not provide exact numbers but said a substantial amount of Oregon firms have been winning bids for projects. However, the size and scale of a project are ultimately what determines if a small company can take it on.

“We have an awful lot of new contractors out there who are from minority firms and they want to work, not just in Portland, they also want to work but in Lakeview and in Burns and John Day and Coos Bay. So, we need to make sure that they have the opportunity to do that, especially since they’re Oregon-based,” Frederick said.

Lynde said a number of the projects that will be partially funded by HB 2017 will require additional funding. ODOT is still working to decide how it will use the money it received from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The department hopes to have decisions made by the end of March.

Brendan Finn, manager of the Urban Mobility Office, provided updates on what projects were being addressed in the Portland metro area. He said ODOT is in the process of seismically upgrading the Abernathy Bridge and that it will be the first seismically upgraded bridge over the Willamette River. ODOT also hopes to have the I-205 toll program running by the end of 2024 and is still working on the Rose Quarter improvement project.

In the next five years, ODOT said it hopes to have traffic congestion managed in the Portland metro area, widespread electric vehicle adoption in its fleet and have lifeline routes upgraded for the Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake.

Rep. Ron Noble of McMinnville pointed out that a lot of ODOT’s presentation focused on urban areas in the state. He felt that besides the mention of creating lifeline routes, not much was said about rural infrastructure.

“Everything written down today appears to be focused on the metro area, which is extremely important. That does have an impact statewide, but we can’t lose sight on the rural infrastructure as well,” he said.

Lindsay Baker, assistant director of government and external relations for ODOT, responded by pointing out that improvements to major roadways like Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 have a positive impact on rural communities as well.

ODOT said it needs continued commitment to the regional toll program and better funding for maintenance as the gas tax declines.