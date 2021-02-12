Here’s what to gather to ride out the winter storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter storm blanketing Portland and most of Oregon creates different problems for everyone who lives here. That’s one reason why the Red Cross suggests having a “preparedness kit.”

Among those items: soup, juice, batteries and blankets, said Chad Carter with the Red Cross.

“By gathering these things together now you’re really setting yourself up for success should your power go out,” he told KOIN 6 News.

Carter said the items he mentioned are things you likely have at home now.

“We’re not rushing out to the store to buy some of these things. Most of these you have at your home. You just want to know where they are before your power goes out or before you need them.”

Preparation is the key.

“One other thing you might want to consider right now is going around and making sure all of your smoke alarms are ready to go, that they have active working batteries in them,” he said. “Test them, make sure you have a safe and working smoke alarm at this time.”

The temperatures with this storm are much colder than normally experienced in Oregon, so if you do go outside make sure you’re ready.

“Hypothermia obviously is a big concern if you’re spending a lot of time outside, especially in the windy conditions that we’re going to be experiencing.”

And check on your neighbors, too, “maybe helping to create a small preparedness kit for them is something you could do as well,” he said. “If you are running out to the store really quickly, check with your neighbors, see if they need anything.”