From the Portland metro area to the Columbia River Gorge, ODOT will be busy working on I-84 this spring

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Drivers traveling on Interstate 84 in spring 2023 should prepare for delays and lane closures during construction projects.

Columbia River Highway work impacts I-84

The Oregon Department of Transportation said around-the-clock, single-lane closures on I-84 east were expected to begin as soon as March 1 and will continue until Memorial Day.

These lane closures will be in place while crews work on a new two-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail connecting at Viento State Park and continuing east toward Mitchell Point.

Construction will also continue at the Mitchell Point Tunnel segment of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail. I-84 east will be closed at Exit 58 during construction.

Paving near the Portland metro area

Additionally, paving and resurfacing projects will be occurring in the spring on two sections of I-84. One part is from Interstate 205 to 169th Avenue and the second is from just east of 201st Avenue to Marine Drive, at Exit 17.

These paving projects will result in nighttime lane and ramp closures on I-84 between I-205 and Exit 17 in Troutdale.

In the summer, drivers should expect several weekend and nighttime closures of I-84 west at I-204 and nighttime closures of I-84 east at I-205.

There will also be periodic lane closures on Northeast 238th Drive as ODOT reconfigures the northbound signal with two dedicated left-turn lanes onto I-84 west.

Toothrock Tunnel Resurfacing

In March, resurfacing will begin inside the Toothrock Tunnel near the Bonneville Dam. This work will also include repairs to several bridges.

With the Toothrock Tunnel closure, there will be single-lane closures on I-84 around-the-clock from 5 p.m. Sundays to 4 p.m. Thursdays through the spring. Nighttime single-lane closures will run from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Drivers should also expect reduced speeds on I-84.