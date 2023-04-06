PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Easter and Passover are two spring holidays people often celebrate by feasting with friends and family. But with the high price of groceries this year, it might be difficult for some people to cook and enjoy the large meal they’re used to.

Thankfully, there are a couple of organizations around the Portland metro area providing free meals to ensure everyone has a full belly on Sunday, April 9.

The Union Gospel Mission said it will serve more than 900 meals during Easter week to people experiencing homelessness. On Sunday, April 9 at 10 a.m. the Union Gospel Mission will hold its annual Easter Day brunch with scrambled eggs and cheese, biscuits and gravy, ham, fruit, and more. Guests have the option to dine in or take meals to go.

The Union Gospel Mission will also be delivering hot meals throughout the week to homeless camps throughout the Portland metro area and to its shelter in Southeast Portland. Additionally, it will hand out 400 Easter food baskets for families who are housed but are unable to provide an Easter brunch for their families.

Where: 15 NE Third Avenue, Portland

When: Brunch will be served at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Enjoy free breakfast and dinner at the Portland Rescue Mission on Sunday. The mission is hosting its daily free breakfast at 7 a.m.. Then, it will host an Easter service at 3 p.m. followed by an Easter dinner at 6 p.m. No one is required to attend the service in order to receive a meal. The special Easter dinner will include ham, potatoes and dessert and will be served to guests by a group of volunteers.

The Portland Rescue Mission keeps its Burnside location open 24/7 for emergency shelter and can also provide people access to short-term and long-term programs.

Where: 111 W Burnside St, Portland

When: 7 a.m. Breakfast, 3 p.m. Service, 6 p.m. Dinner on Sunday, April 9, 2023

Anyone searching for additional food support should visit the Oregon Food Bank’s website to find resources near them. They can also request meals be delivered to their home by Meals on Wheels People.