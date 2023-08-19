(STACKER) — So just how many Californians are looking to buy homes in Eugene?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Eugene using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Eugene from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

Continue reading to see who is looking to move into Eugene:

10. Chicago, IL

View share: 1.80%

Views to own market: 22.40%

Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%

Views to markets within other states: 72.20%

9. Sacramento, CA

View share: 2.00%

Views to own market: 43.20%

Views to other markets within own state: 27.20%

Views to markets within other states: 29.60%

8. Albany, OR

View share: 2.00%

Views to own market: 17.40%

Views to other markets within own state: 43.50%

Views to markets within other states: 39.10%

7. San Jose, CA

View share: 2.20%

Views to own market: 9.20%

Views to other markets within own state: 51.60%

Views to markets within other states: 39.20%

6. Sacramento, CA

View share: 2.50%

Views to own market: 20.60%

Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%

Views to markets within other states: 55.70%

5. Salem, OR

View share: 3.10%

Views to own market: 22.90%

Views to other markets within own state: 35.00%

Views to markets within other states: 42.10%

4. Phoenix, AZ

View share: 3.40%

Views to own market: 29.20%

Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%

Views to markets within other states: 59.60%

3. Seattle, WA

View share: 7.80%

Views to own market: 19.00%

Views to other markets within own state: 20.80%

Views to markets within other states: 60.20%

2. Portland, OR

View share: 10.90%

Views to own market: 32.80%

Views to other markets within own state: 15.80%

Views to markets within other states: 51.40%

1. Los Angeles, CA