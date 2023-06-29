PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Next week, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative is kicking off its annual state-wide Hidden Bottle Hunt to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Oregon’s Bottle Bill.

During this year’s hunt, which runs from July 5-9, six commemorative bottles — which are themed after the state flag — will be placed in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for bottle locations will be released 10 a.m. every day of the hunt. Those who find bottles can direct a $1,000 donation to a Bottle Drop non-profit.

“I think it’ll be a really good opportunity for Oregonians to get outside to enjoy some of the special places that the Bottle Bill helps keep litter free and protects and hopefully have a good time with friends and family,” said Eric Chambers, vice president of strategy and outreach for the OBRC.

The bottle hunt began in 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bill, by hiding six commemorative bottles around the state.