PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – In celebration of the 52nd anniversary of Oregon’s Bottle Bill, the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative kicked off its annual state-wide Hidden Bottle Hunt on Wednesday morning.

During this year’s hunt – which runs from Wednesday, July 5 through Sunday, July 9 – six commemorative bottles, themed after the state flag, will be placed in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for bottle locations will be released 10 a.m. each day of the hunt.

Those who find bottles can direct a $1,000 donation to a Bottle Drop non-profit.

“I think it’ll be a really good opportunity for Oregonians to get outside to enjoy some of the special places that the Bottle Bill helps keep litter free and protects and hopefully have a good time with friends and family,” said Eric Chambers, the vice president of strategy and outreach for the OBRC.

The bottle hunt began in 2021 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bill, by hiding six commemorative bottles around the state.

Go fetch those bottles!