PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Watch out, Denver — there’s a new cannabis boss in town. A recent study just named Portland the United States’ “best weed city” of 2023.

Real estate information site Real Estate Witch partnered with online cannabis marketplace Leafly to conduct the study that determines the top places for stoners to live.

The study analyzes factors such as the legality of marijuana, the average rating of dispensaries out of five stars, and even the number of Taco Bell locations per 100,000 residents.

Last year, Denver placed first in the weed city rankings. But in 2023, the Rose City came out on top.

According to Real Estate Witch, Portland is the “Promised Land of pot” with a record 13.7 dispensaries per 100,000 residents. Another metric that gave the city its No. 1 spot was the low cost of cannabis.

“Residents enjoy the least expensive cannabis in the country, with a high-quality ounce costing just $210 — $106 less than the national average ($316),” the report said.

The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission has also reported on the low cost of marijuana, a supply-and-demand issue that has sent the state’s recreational market into “arguably the weakest economic position it has been in since the inception of the program in 2016.”

Still, Portlanders can go to a number of dispensaries and cannabis-related activities — including The Potlandia Experience’s Weed & Waterfall Tours, which were mentioned in the study.

Real Estate Witch also named the Rose City’s cannabis cafés, like the Hemp Bar on the southeast side of town. Additionally, the data says Portland has 77% more Taco Bell locations than the average U.S. city, to help with any post-marijuana cravings.

Behind Portland and Denver, Buffalo, New York City, Seattle and Baltimore were recognized as the most stoner-friendly cities.

Outside of its own findings, Real Estate Witch conducted an online survey that asked Americans for their favorite weed cities. Four of the top five cities were in California, followed by Denver at No. 5.