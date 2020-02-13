High salaries for Travel Oregon execs called out in audit

SALEM, Ore. (AP) – A state audit says pay for the director and other managers of Oregon’s travel bureau is among the highest of any state agency, even though Travel Oregon’s top brass oversee a much smaller staff and budget.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that the state paid bureau CEO Todd Davidson $381,000 including a car and cellphone allowance. The Oregon Tourism Commission has since given Davidson a 3% raise.
By comparison, the director of the Department of Human Services, who leads Oregon’s largest state agency with roughly 8,600 employees, was paid $200,000 as of June.
Davidson agreed with all of the auditors’ recommendations and said the agency is committed to improvement.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.