(STACKER) — Ice cream is a treat all year round, although the frequency and volume consumed during the hotter months might eclipse the colder months. The range of flavors in ice cream shops has evolved since the olden days when flavors were mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.

The best shops nowadays offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream. Yes, you can find your classics, but also new concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory herb tarragon or pineapple with pink peppercorns.

Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. The dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are non-dairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.

One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an ’80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.

Shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most craveable ice cream ever. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Portland using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in how many reviewed the shop and how high they rated it. Keep reading to find your future go-to ice cream stop on the list.

25. TartBerry

Rating: 4.5/5 (264 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 915 SW 9th Ave Portland, OR 97205

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

24. Sprinkle Divine

Rating: 4.5/5 (22 reviews)

Address: 4328 SE 82nd Ste 1000 Portland, OR 97214

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Bubble Tea, Desserts

23. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty

Rating: 4.5/5 (460 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 4039 Mississippi Ave N Ste 101 Portland, OR 97227

Categories: Pizza, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

22. Nectar Frozen Yogurt Lounge

Rating: 4.5/5 (143 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 1631 SE Bybee Blvd Portland, OR 97202

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

21. Fifty Licks

Rating: 4.5/5 (58 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 1647 NW 21st Ave Portland, OR 97209

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

20. Salt & Straw

Rating: 4.5/5 (4190 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 838 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

19. Crumbl Cookies – Cascade Station

Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 10115 NE Cascade Pkwy Portland, OR 97220

Categories: Bakeries, Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

18. Salt & Straw

Rating: 4.5/5 (1538 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 3345 SE Division St Portland, OR 97202

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

17. Salt & Straw

Rating: 4.5/5 (1883 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 2035 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts

16. Ice Queen PDX

Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)

Address: 2012 SE 11th Ave Portland, OR 97214

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

15. McBee’s Shakes, Crepes & Cones

Rating: 4.5/5 (123 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 18365 NW West Union Rd Ste D Portland, OR 97229

Categories: Creperies, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Juice Bars & Smoothies

14. Cheese & Crack Snack Shop

Rating: 4.5/5 (525 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 22 SE 28th Ave Portland, OR 97214

Categories: Cheese Shops, American (New), Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

13. Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko

Rating: 4.5/5 (244 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 3416 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd Portland, OR 97202

Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Shaved Ice

12. Pinolo Gelato

Rating: 4.5/5 (302 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 3707 SE Division St Portland, OR 97202

Categories: Gelato, Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

11. The Village Ice Cream Factory

Rating: 4.5/5 (23 reviews)

Address: 7709 SW Capitol Hwy Portland, OR 97219

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Gelato

10. Eb & Bean

Rating: 4.5/5 (72 reviews)

Address: 645 NW 21st Ave Portland, OR 97209

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

9. Beaux Berry

Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 3707 NE Fremont St Portland, OR 97203

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks

8. Affogato

Rating: 4.5/5 (118 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 8712 N Lombard St Portland, OR 97203

Categories: Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

7. Kate’s Ice Cream

Rating: 4.5/5 (133 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 3713 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97227

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

6. Cloud City Ice Cream

Rating: 4.5/5 (529 reviews)

Price level: $$

Address: 4525 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97206

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

5. Hurry Back Ice Cream

Rating: 5.0/5 (103 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: SE 13th Ave & SE Lexington St Portland, OR 97202

Categories: Food Trucks, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

4. Hungry Heart PDX

Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews)

Address: 414 SE 80th Ave Portland, OR 97215

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Bakeries

3. Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream

Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)

Price level: $

Address: 4001 Sw Canyon Rd Portland, OR 97221

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks

2. Kulfi

Rating: 5.0/5 (41 reviews)

Address: 5009 NE 15th Ave Portland, OR 97211

Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Caterers, Food Trucks

1. Sloshy Pops