(STACKER) — Ice cream is a treat all year round, although the frequency and volume consumed during the hotter months might eclipse the colder months. The range of flavors in ice cream shops has evolved since the olden days when flavors were mainly limited to vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry.
The best shops nowadays offer fresh combinations and ingredients you may never have imagined could be made into ice cream. Yes, you can find your classics, but also new concoctions like black sesame cookies and cream or honey lavender. Some shops boast flavors with even more unheard-of ingredients and combinations, like the savory herb tarragon or pineapple with pink peppercorns.
Ice cream creators have also expanded into rethinking frozen yogurt, soft serve, and vegan options. The dairy-free folks no longer have to order the only sorbet on the menu. There are non-dairy milk ice creams made from plant-based milks like oat or almond and other plant-based products like avocado or sunflower butter.
One of the best parts about getting a scoop at your local shop is picking out the toppings. Pour on the condensed milk or dulce de leche. Sprinkle bits of honeycomb or your childhood cereal. If you are an ’80s kid, you might have had your fair share of popping candy rocks, which you can sometimes find as an offering to go with your latest ice cream craving.
Shops everywhere have made it their job to serve up the smoothest, creamiest, and most craveable ice cream ever. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated ice cream shops in Portland using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in how many reviewed the shop and how high they rated it. Keep reading to find your future go-to ice cream stop on the list.
25. TartBerry
- Rating: 4.5/5 (264 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 915 SW 9th Ave Portland, OR 97205
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
24. Sprinkle Divine
- Rating: 4.5/5 (22 reviews)
- Address: 4328 SE 82nd Ste 1000 Portland, OR 97214
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Bubble Tea, Desserts
23. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty
- Rating: 4.5/5 (460 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 4039 Mississippi Ave N Ste 101 Portland, OR 97227
- Categories: Pizza, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
22. Nectar Frozen Yogurt Lounge
- Rating: 4.5/5 (143 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 1631 SE Bybee Blvd Portland, OR 97202
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
21. Fifty Licks
- Rating: 4.5/5 (58 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 1647 NW 21st Ave Portland, OR 97209
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
20. Salt & Straw
- Rating: 4.5/5 (4190 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 838 NW 23rd Ave Portland, OR 97210
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
19. Crumbl Cookies – Cascade Station
- Rating: 4.5/5 (17 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 10115 NE Cascade Pkwy Portland, OR 97220
- Categories: Bakeries, Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
18. Salt & Straw
- Rating: 4.5/5 (1538 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 3345 SE Division St Portland, OR 97202
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
17. Salt & Straw
- Rating: 4.5/5 (1883 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 2035 NE Alberta St Portland, OR 97211
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts
16. Ice Queen PDX
- Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)
- Address: 2012 SE 11th Ave Portland, OR 97214
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
15. McBee’s Shakes, Crepes & Cones
- Rating: 4.5/5 (123 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 18365 NW West Union Rd Ste D Portland, OR 97229
- Categories: Creperies, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Juice Bars & Smoothies
14. Cheese & Crack Snack Shop
- Rating: 4.5/5 (525 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 22 SE 28th Ave Portland, OR 97214
- Categories: Cheese Shops, American (New), Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
13. Premium Matcha Cafe Maiko
- Rating: 4.5/5 (244 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 3416 SE Cesar Estrada Chavez Blvd Portland, OR 97202
- Categories: Desserts, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Shaved Ice
12. Pinolo Gelato
- Rating: 4.5/5 (302 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 3707 SE Division St Portland, OR 97202
- Categories: Gelato, Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
11. The Village Ice Cream Factory
- Rating: 4.5/5 (23 reviews)
- Address: 7709 SW Capitol Hwy Portland, OR 97219
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Desserts, Gelato
10. Eb & Bean
- Rating: 4.5/5 (72 reviews)
- Address: 645 NW 21st Ave Portland, OR 97209
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
9. Beaux Berry
- Rating: 4.5/5 (44 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 3707 NE Fremont St Portland, OR 97203
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks
8. Affogato
- Rating: 4.5/5 (118 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 8712 N Lombard St Portland, OR 97203
- Categories: Coffee & Tea, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
7. Kate’s Ice Cream
- Rating: 4.5/5 (133 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 3713 N Mississippi Ave Portland, OR 97227
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
6. Cloud City Ice Cream
- Rating: 4.5/5 (529 reviews)
- Price level: $$
- Address: 4525 SE Woodstock Blvd Portland, OR 97206
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
5. Hurry Back Ice Cream
- Rating: 5.0/5 (103 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: SE 13th Ave & SE Lexington St Portland, OR 97202
- Categories: Food Trucks, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
4. Hungry Heart PDX
- Rating: 5.0/5 (30 reviews)
- Address: 414 SE 80th Ave Portland, OR 97215
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Bakeries
3. Zeds Real Fruit Ice Cream
- Rating: 5.0/5 (29 reviews)
- Price level: $
- Address: 4001 Sw Canyon Rd Portland, OR 97221
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Food Trucks
2. Kulfi
- Rating: 5.0/5 (41 reviews)
- Address: 5009 NE 15th Ave Portland, OR 97211
- Categories: Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt, Caterers, Food Trucks
1. Sloshy Pops
- Rating: 5.0/5 (10 reviews)
- Address: Portland, OR 97086
- Categories: Desserts, Beer, Wine & Spirits, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt
