Highest-rated museums in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Whether it’s the Oregon trail or outer space, Oregon museums have something to interest everyone.

Here are 30 museums across the state to inspire, inform and enjoy. Stacker compiled a list of the museums in Oregon on Tripadvisor.

#30. The Museum at Warm Springs

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (63 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

#29. Museum of the Oregon Territory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (40 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums, History Museums

– Address: 211 Tumwater Dr, Oregon City, OR 97045-2900

#28. Flavel House Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (579 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 441 8th St, Astoria, OR 97103-4620

#27. Tillamook Air Museum

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (573 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Historic Sites

– Address: 6030 Hangar Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141-9641

#26. Heritage Station Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (48 reviews)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites, History Museums

– Address: 108 SW Frazer Ave, Pendleton, OR 97801-2138

#25. Seaside Museum & Historical Society

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (31 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 570 Necanicum Dr, Seaside, OR 97138-6040

#24. ScienceWorks Hands-On Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (177 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Science Museums

– Address: 1500 E Main St, Ashland, OR 97520-1312

#23. Erickson Aircraft Collection

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (66 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2408 NW Berg Dr Madras Municipal Airport, Madras, OR 97741-2081

#22. Oregon Observatory at Sunriver

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (211 reviews)

– Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

– Address: 57245 River Road, Sunriver, OR 97707

#21. National Historic Oregon Trail Interpretive Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (614 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address:

#20. Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

FILE – The Oregon Museum of Science and Industry in Portland, Ore. (KOIN)

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,640 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1945 SE Water Ave, Portland, OR 97214-3356

#19. End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (185 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1726 Washington St, Oregon City, OR 97045-1058

#18. Dee Wright Observatory

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (103 reviews)

– Type of activity: Observatories & Planetariums

– Address: McKenzie Hwy, Blue River, OR 97413

#17. The Historic Carousel and Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (248 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 503 1st Ave NW, Albany, OR 97321-2229

#16. Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (407 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 5000 Discovery Dr, The Dalles, OR 97058-9755

#15. Oregon State Hospital – Museum of Mental Health

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (72 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, History Museums

– Address: 2600 Center St NE, Salem, OR 97301-2669

#14. Gilbert House Children’s Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 116 Marion St NE, Salem, OR 97301-3437

#13. Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (411 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1600 Air Museum Rd 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, OR 97031-9800

Portland Art Museum. May 4, 2020 (KOIN)

#12. Portland Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,155 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1219 SW Park Ave, Portland, OR 97205-2486

#11. Columbia River Maritime Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,792 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Bodies of Water

– Address: 1792 Marine Dr, Astoria, OR 97103-3525

#10. Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,540 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128-8877

#9. Hatfield Marine Science Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (697 reviews)

– Type of activity: Science Museums, Educational sites

– Address: 2030 SE Marine Science Dr, Newport, OR 97365-5296

#8. Tamastslikt Cultural Institute

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (213 reviews)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums

– Address: 47106 Wildhorse Blvd, Pendleton, OR 97801-6111

#7. Klamath County Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (133 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 1451 Main St, Klamath Falls, OR 97601-5989

#6. The Glass Forge

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 501 SW G St, Grants Pass, OR 97526-2472

#5. Rice NW Museum of Rocks and Minerals

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (187 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums, Natural History Museums

– Address: 26385 NW Groveland Dr, Hillsboro, OR 97124-9351

#4. Seaside Inverted Experience

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (76 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 111 Broadway St Suite 11, Seaside, OR 97138-5817

#3. Camp 18 Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (330 reviews)

– Type of activity: History Museums

– Address: 42362 Highway 26, Seaside, OR 97138-6162

#2. Lincoln City Glass Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (519 reviews)

– Type of activity: Art Galleries

– Address: 4821 SW Highway Suite 101, Lincoln City, OR 97367

#1. High Desert Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,932 reviews)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 59800 S Highway 97, Bend, OR 97702-7963

