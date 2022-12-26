PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – One lane of Highway 18 near Otis is back open after a rocky landslide closed it down on Saturday, officials said.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the highway will have flaggers monitoring the area until further notice.

The department also said a rock scaler is being called out to remove overhanging rocks later in the week.

The landslide comes as the Portland Bureau of Transportation is warning commuters of possible landslides and flooded roads amid heavy rainfall in the Pacific Northwest.