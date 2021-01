(Photo by U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images/FILE)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker who was seriously injured was airlifted by a Coast Guard rescue helicopter Friday night from a canyon near Cascade Locks.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew arrived at the scene and took the hiker for treatment to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. The Coast Guard tweeted the hiker fell Tuesday and is listed in stable condition.

No further information is available at this time.