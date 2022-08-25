Fire crews and medics carry injured hiker from Wahkeena Falls Trail on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 (Courtesy: Corbett Fire).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker suffering a leg injury was rescued along a trail in the Columbia River Gorge on Wednesday night, fire officials said.

Fire crews and paramedics found the hiker about 1 mile up the trail at Wahkeena Falls, Corbett Fire tweeted Thursday morning. The hiker was carried out and taken to a hospital with what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries.

This rescue happened the same day a dead body was found at the bottom of a cliff near Angel’s Rest Trail in Multnomah County.

Last week, Corbett Fire announced a woman hiking fell to her death at Multnomah Falls.