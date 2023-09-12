PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cindy Baldwin is used to multi-tasking. She’s been using breathing machines since she was very young after being diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when she was just 6 months old.

The Hillsboro author of books like “Where the Watermelons Grow” and “Beginners Welcome” said her love of books and writing actually started during treatments for the disease, which is debilitating for many.

“It’s an illness that can cause problems with all the major organs in the body, but it particularly causes issues with the lungs,” Baldwin told KOIN 6 News. “I had to do several hours of breathing treatments a day. So when I was a kid, part of how my parents kept me in chair all day was I could read anything I wanted. I didn’t have to work on school work or anything like that.”

Hillsboro author Cindy Baldwin, who has cystic fibrosis and uses a breathing machine, works in her office, September 9, 2023 (KOIN)

After several of her books were published, she wanted to help other writers with CF. Those writers have to be careful about germ exposure and are often unable to work full time.

One of the side effects of CF is producing sweat that is very salty. When Baldwin decided to launch an online writers group, she landed on a name with meaning.

“When I was conceptualizing this group I thought ‘The Salty Pen’ was the perfect thing,” she said. “I love a good pun and I like the implication that we’re all just a little bit salty and annoyed about the hand life has dealt us.”

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation took note of her efforts and recently awarded her a $10,000 grant to support her efforts in helping those with CF reach their dreams.

“I’m hoping I’ll mostly be able to hire people who have CF and have worked as writers in professional industries come teach about their area of expertise,” Baldwin said.

The cover of Hillsboro author Cindy Baldwin’s newest novel, “No Matter the Distance,” September 9, 2023 (KOIN)

Her latest novel, “No Matter the Distance,” was recently released. She said it’s the first published novel about cystic fibrosis written by someone who has CF.