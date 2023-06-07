PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The federal government is going after a Hillsboro business, accusing them of modifying hundreds of diesel trucks to disable pollution control systems.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Pure Addiction Diesel Performance violated the Clean Air Act by removing and reprogramming emissions systems on 245 diesel vehicles from 2018 to 2020.

Prosecutors say the company collected over $400,000 after charging each customer approximately $2,000.

Travis Turner, owner of Pure Addiction Diesel Performance, declined an interview with KOIN 6 News.

Federal documents say the benefit of having a truck’s emissions system removed is to improve horsepower and torque. The feds also say it increases carbon monoxide emissions by 120 times and hydrocarbons by more than 1,000 times.



The case involving Pure Addiction is similar to a current federal court case against a Clark County company.

The owners of RPM Northwest in Ridgefield are scheduled to go to trial in September. Court records show they’re accused of modifying hundreds of diesel trucks over three years and collecting over $500,000.

KOIN 6 News has attempted to get ahold of RPM Northwest owner Sean Coiteux, but he has not returned any of the calls.