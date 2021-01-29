Hillsboro friends split $7.4 million Megabucks jackpot

Both take home about $1.3 million

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two friends are splitting the winnings of a Megabucks jackpot, each taking home about $1.3 million.

Erik Maki and Brian Krahmer of Hillsboro have been friends since middle school and have worked together for over 25 years. They have been taking turns buying Megabucks tickets.

Originally, they thought they won $7,400. When they double checked, they realized they won the $7.4 million Oregon’s Game Megabucks jackpot.

The pair split the $7.4 million prize from the January 23 drawing, and after taxes, each received a check for nearly $1.3 million. Krahmer bought their winning ticket at the Cedar Hill Liquor Store on Cornell Road in Portland.

The first thing they did was call their wives, and then a financial planner and CPA. They claimed their prize on January 26.

Since 1985, Oregon Lottery players have won more than $38 billion in prizes.