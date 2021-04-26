Hillsboro man accused of assaulting federal officers in US Capitol attack

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 62-year-old Hillsboro man has been arrested on federal charges after allegedly pushing back and hitting federal law enforcement during the U.S. Capitol attack in early January.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Reed Knox Christensen faces two counts of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricting building or grounds without lawful authority; engaging in any act of physical violence against any person or property in a restricted building; engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds of the Capitol building; and forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding or interfering with law enforcement.

Reed Christensen, April 26, 2021 (Washington County Sheriff’s Office)

He made his initial District of Oregon court appearance Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s press release. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.

Christensen was allegedly on the Lower West Terrace of the U.S. Capitol grounds on Jan. 6, and according to court documents, was caught on surveillance and body-worn cameras from law enforcement that showed Christensen hitting and pushing officers and was “aggressive” as he removed metal bike rack barriers.

Federal authorities said that around 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 6, Christensen then tried to breach the barrier when a Metro DC police officer sprayed him with a chemical irritant and that despite this, Christensen allegedly charged through the perimeter to get away law enforcement officers and then punched a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Christensen’s image was circulated by the FBI in a video that sought information on 10 other subjects in March, and is the first one of those 10 subjects to be arrested.

More than 400 people have been arrested since Jan. 6 in connection with the Capitol attack, including three other Oregon men. Five people died in the melee on Jan. 6 after a protest rally for former President Donald Trump nearby turned into a riot to disrupt a joint session of U.S. Congress to count and ascertain electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.

