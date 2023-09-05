PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Hillsboro man will stand trial in Washington County Circuit Court on Sept. 6 after being accused of placing a tracking device on a woman’s car in June of 2023.

According to court documents filed by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, 48-year-old Joshua Pedroza faces misdemeanor charges for “unlawfully and knowingly” sticking a “global positioning system device” tracking device to a silver Toyota Corolla belonging to a woman working in an office building adjacent to his work without her consent.

In a court deposition, the woman tracked by the device stated that Pedroza makes dental crowns for the dental office she works in. Per a court order, Pedroza can continue to work in the same office. However, he has been ordered to stay out of the building where the woman works.

“It is now a conflict of interest for the doctor I work for,” the deposition reads. “I would like the defendant to be able to continue to supply and assist the doctor. However, I would like him to continue to have no contact with me or my vehicle.”

An illustration of an Apple AirTag tracking device from a virtual event in April 20, 2021. (File photo)

The defendant’s attorney Simon Whang declined to comment on the case ahead of Wednesday’s hearing. Pedroza will not be present for the stipulated facts trial, which will attempt to determine if an Apple AirTag is legally considered a GPS device even though the Apple tracking device uses no GPS technology.

The Sept. 6 hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in the Washington County Courthouse. The case will be presided over by Judge Andrew Erwin.