PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregon teen got her wish granted to attend the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

18-year-old Angelina from Hillsboro is one of four teens at the Grammys this year thanks to Make-A-Wish Oregon.

Angelina picked out her dress for music’s biggest night earlier this week. She also visited the Grammy museum Saturday.

She said she is most excited to see Harry Styles and Taylor Swift.