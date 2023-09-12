PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a six-year restoration planning process, a new home has been decided for the 1921 Jantzen Beach Carousel.

Spearheaded by Restore Oregon, a group that works to preserve Oregon’s historic landmarks, the project to protect the carousel began in 2012, when they added it to the list of most endangered places.

It sat in limbo until 2017 when the carousel’s owners donated it to Restore Oregon and they began the restoration process, while also searching for a new home for the iconic attraction.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the carousel will be moving through the Gorge to The Dalles where it will find its new home at the National Neon Sign Museum.

The choice was made after several communities in Oregon submitted proposals for the carousel’s future. According to Restore Oregon, the National Neon Sign Museum’s proposal “shined brightly,” and provided a clear vision for the preservation and celebration of the carousel’s history.

Nicole Possert, executive director of Restore Oregon, shared that she has full faith that the museum will take care of the carousel.

“The Jantzen Beach Carousel is an integral part of Oregon’s cultural heritage, and we are delighted to place its guardianship in the capable hands of the National Neon Sign Museum,” said Possert. “The National Neon Sign Museum’s strong commitment to preserving and promoting the historical, social, and cultural relevance of vintage signage – and their previous preservation success in restoring the historic Elks Lodge which houses their collection – gives us every confidence that the carousel will thrive under their stewardship, allowing this beloved hand-carved gem to continue to inspire wonder and joy in Oregonians and visitors to Oregon for generations to come.”

The museum, which celebrates the artistry and history of neon signs in America, is currently home to over 20,000 square feet of electric signs dating all the way back to the late 1800s.

Museum founders David and Kirsten Benko said they are excited to welcome the historic machine and that they hope to bring it back to life for the whole community.

“Once a dispersion point where entrepreneurs, innovators, and adventurers either settled down or departed from to embark upon a new life, The Dalles has long connected people from east to west. We have been delighted to help continue that spirit of connection, first with the creation of the National Neon Sign Museum, and now by welcoming the historic Jantzen Beach Carousel to our museum campus,” said Benko. “Both neon signs and carousels are industrial works of art; and just as signs were meant to occupy prominent spots on Main Street where they would be visible to all, we strongly believe the carousel should enjoy a location of prominence. We cannot wait to restore this century-old masterpiece, and provide it with a dazzling new home in The Dalles’ historic downtown business district. The Jantzen Beach Carousel is both an Oregon treasure and a national treasure, and we are eager to work with our community, and industry experts, to bring this one-of-a-kind treasure back to life as a major West Coast attraction.”