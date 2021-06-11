Historic Oregon post office destroyed by flames

Oregon

Sandy museum staff seeks photos, info on historical landmark after it burned May 27.

by: Brittany Allen/Portland Tribune

PMG FILE PHOTO – The Cherryville Post Office in 1920.

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — A piece of Mount Hood history was lost Thursday, May 27, when the Cherryville Post Office burned down. The Sandy Historical Museum posted the unfortunate news on its Facebook page this week. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

According to the book “Sandy Pioneers, Early Settlers and Barlow Road Days,” the first Cherryville Post Office was located on Badger Creek off North Baty Road. A meeting by local residents to name the post office is what led to the naming of the community. The name Cherryville was chosen because of the wild cherry trees growing in the area.

COURTESY PHOTO: SANDY HISTORICAL MUSEUM/DEBORAH FLYNN GUINTHER – The post office on Sept. 24, 2007.

The post office opened in 1887 under Postmaster Lovealong. The location of the office moved multiple times over the years and saw several changes in postmaster.

The office closed in February 1958 and the Cherryville community is now served by the Sandy Post Office.

The Sandy Historical Society is asking that anyone with photos or information about the post office share them with the museum. Photos and info can be sent via email to sandyhistorical@sandyhistory.com or delivered to the museum at 39345 Pioneer Blvd., during business hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call 503-668-3378 for more information.

COURTESY PHOTO: SANDY HISTORICAL MUSEUM/DEBORAH FLYNN GUINTHER – The Cherryville Post Office burned down on May 27. Photo taken May 29.

