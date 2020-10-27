Hitchhiker’s road trip with multiple Oregon county deputies goes viral

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The story of an act of kindness from multiple Oregon law enforcement agencies is going viral after it was posted on Facebook.

According to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office, it all started last week when a deputy overheard an Oregon State trooper was giving a hitchhiker named Marvin a ride from milepost 118 to Arlington.

When the trooper arrived with Marvin, the Gilliam deputy learned Marvin was walking from Portland to Pendleton to show up for a court appearance the next day at 8 a.m., and he still had a ways to go. The Gilliam deputy then took Marvin to the Love’s Truck Stop in Morrow County, getting him “one step closer to his final destination,” officials said.

Marvin made it to his court appearance in Pendleton, according to officials, but his ride back to the Portland area did not show up, and temperatures were dropping, making it too dangerous to walk back alone, so deputies with the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office called the Gilliam sheriff’s office with a request to team up to help Marvin get back to Multnomah County.

In all, deputies from Morrow, Gilliam and Sherman, along with an Oregon State Police trooper, helped Marvin get back to the Portland area, according to the Gilliam County Sheriff’s Office.

Marvin even asked for a selfie with Gilliam Sheriff Deputy Redden and Sherman Sheriff Deputy Yoon.

So far, the post detailing the adventure on Facebook has more than 3,000 reactions and more than 1,300 shares.