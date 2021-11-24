Holiday shoppers rush to stores amid supply chain lag

Shoppers in a Vancouver grocery store during the pandemic, November 16, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Local grocery stores were packed Wednesday night as shoppers made some final purchases for Thanksgiving celebrations on Thursday.

The clatter of rolling carts signaled the kickoff of a busy holiday season ahead, but despite supply chain shortages, there were no bare shelves.





Thanksgiving shopper, Lacey Waldon, was among the hundreds streaming into the Burlingame Fred Meyer for last minute items

“It was pretty busy but we didn’t have to wait too long in line, so that was nice and everybody is super cheerful,” Waldon said.

But not everyone was able to find everything on their list.



“The creamed corn, they are all out, I can’t make my mom’s casserole this year,” shopper Malinda West said.

West told KOIN 6 News that she blamed this on last-minute shopping, rather than supply chain issues.

According to market research firm IRI, nationwide, there have been reports that some items like cranberry sauce were running low due to supply chain issues. Yams and sweet potatoes were also impacted. There’s no word on cream corn.

“I didn’t see anything really missing that I normally get,” shopper Joe Dinsmore said.

Most people KOIN 6 news talked to found what they needed and were thankful to be gathering with friends and family for the holiday.