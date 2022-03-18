PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Home Depot in Warrenton was evacuated on Thursday night due to a possible bomb threat, officials said.

Just before 5 p.m., Warrenton police received a call about the threat after a Home Depot employee found a device with wires on it that were reportedly covered in political messages.

After the store and parking lot were evacuated, police said the Oregon Explosives Unit took the device apart and determined it was a hoax device.

No one was injured and no suspect has been identified. The case is currently under investigation.