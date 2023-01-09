Brenda Rose, left, and Gayle MacDonald were matched as roommates through Home Share Oregon, January 2022 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Home Share Oregon, essentially matchmaking for roommates, is working with two state lawmakers on a bill to exempt homeowners from the income tax if they rent a room in their home over a long-term period.

Home Share Oregon, founded by longtime Portland developer Homer Williams, matches homeowners with renters through compatibility software. The bill would waive the tax homeowners would owe if they charge $1000-or-less per month over a long time frame.

Williams told KOIN 6 News it’s a way to keep Baby Boomers in their homes.

“Half the Baby Boomers are virtually broke. They have no money. That wave is going to hit us in the next 6 – 7 years,” Williams said.

Baby Boomers are those born between 1946-1964. As of 2019, there were 73 million Baby Boomers in the US. They began retiring in 2011.

Home Share Oregon said 800 homeowners signed up to rent a spare bedroom and more than 3000 renters have attempted to identify housing.

The bill’s sponsors are Rep. Courtney Neron (D-District 26) and Sen. Suzanne Weber (R-District 16).