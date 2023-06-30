"They already bought everything. I don’t even know why they’re having a meeting."

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Washington County officials are being accused of ignoring the concerns of neighbors when planning two alternative homeless shelters. Some of those who attended recent meetings on coming pod villages in Aloha and Cornelius charged the officials had approved the projects before formally notifying them.

One attendee at the online June 28 meeting about the Cornelius project read aloud a letter that was written by area community members that said, “The city of Cornelius does not have the resources or infrastructure to address the needs of the general population, much less the health and safety needs of the group that will be housed in the temporary shelter,” like access to police and mental health services, she read.

At the June 26 meeting in Aloha, one attendee told KOIN 6 News, “It’s pretty well shoved down our throats. They already bought everything. I don’t even know why they’re having a meeting. If they bought it, and they’re going to put the pods in, nobody’s given us a vote. So, they have this meeting, and they’ve already told me they bought everything. It’s so crazy.”

Although some neighbors at both meetings supported the shelters, those accusations are similar to charges leveled against Portland officials who are opening a series of Safe Rest Villages and larger managed homeless camps in various locations. And in both cases, the charges are accurate. Portland and Washington County officials both approved the locations before formally contacting the neighbors.

Washington County Community Engagement Coordinator Emily Roots said officials understand the concerns of neighbors but are authorized by the County Commission to move forward on any suitable sites because they are so limited.

