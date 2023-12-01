PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a real-life Odyssey, an amazing journey has ended and a new resident has made their way to the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo announced their newest resident, Homer the Opossum has arrived, and what a long, strange journey it was to get there.

According to the zoo, the journey began before Homer was even born, when his mother, Grubby, stowed away on a cargo ship bound for Homer, Alaska in early 2023.

Opossums are considered invasive to the Pacific Northwest, including Alaska, said the Oregon Zoo. So when the ship arrived, the crew attempted to trap Grubby, but she escaped.

For the next several months, Grubby evaded capture and gave birth to at least five babies, which the zoo said are known as joeys.

In May, authorities finally caught Grubby and her family and they were taken to the Anchorage Zoo. Eventually, one of the joeys, now known as Homer, was taken to the Oregon Zoo.

Eliza Lee, the overseer for the zoo’s ambassador animal program shared that Homer is having a great time at his new home.

“Homer had quite the adventure getting here,” said Lee. “He’s made himself right at home — he loves snuggling up in a hammock or using his nose to explore.”

Currently, Homer is living behind the scenes at the Oregon Zoo, getting used to the new surroundings and care staff. But Lee said she hopes that he will soon meet visitors as an ambassador for his species.

“Some people are scared of opossums, but Homer has such a sweet and gentle personality,” Lee said. “We hope he can help connect people to opossums in a fun new way.”

Opossums were first introduced to Oregon between 1910 and 1921. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said that it is believed populations were established when they were brought to the state as novelties and then released.