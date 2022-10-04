PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year’s National Taco Day falls on Taco Tuesday, giving Oregonians double the excuse to go out and support their favorite taco slingers.

Yelp curated a list of the top taco spots in the U.S., and three Oregon spots made the list.

Dos Mundos located at 2305C Portland Road in Newberg was the state’s highest contender at No. 39. It has an overall rating of five stars, and its menu has a variety of options including pork belly tacos, baja fish tacos and chicken tinga tacos.

Hood River’s El Cuate also made the list at No. 71. The Mexican-food truck at 419 State Street is well-known for its tacos with handmade tortillas and authentically-grilled meats. They also offer alternatives for vegans and vegetarians.

Located in Bend, Tacos Pihuamo takes the list’s 91st spot. One reviewer said it’s one “of the original Bend food trucks. I reviewed this place 6 years ago and they are still the top Mexican foods in town.” Stop by at 950 SE 3rd Street to try it out.

For Portlanders, Taqueria Los Puñales is one of Yelp’s top-recommended taco spots. With 157 reviews, the restaurant at 3312 SE Belmont Street has secured a rating just short of five stars. The foodie-favorite menu items include barbacoa, mole and shrimp tacos.

El Jefe Taqueria & Mexican Grill at 12025 SW Allen Blvd is also a hot spot. According to many reviewers, the restaurant gives customers the most bang for their buck. One person said, “Their tacos are generous & overflowing with the goodies inside and each element is well-flavored on its own.”

Bringing East LA to Portland, the Pearl District’s Papi Chulo’s is another great place to celebrate the two holidays. Its specialty house-made spicy Birria is a must-try among the other flavorful menu items. Find it at 611 NW 13th Avenue.