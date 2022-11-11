PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Military Department announced that the 142nd Wing of the Oregon Air National Guard will fly out of the Portland Air National Guard Base to conduct flyovers for Veterans Day ceremonies and parades across the state.

Colonel Todd Hofford, the 142nd Wing Commander, said they are proud to be conducting the flyovers.

“We appreciate the opportunity to honor those that have served before us,” said Hofford. “The demonstration of air superiority on this day is a great reminder to all of us how fortunate we are to be citizens of this country. These patriotic flyovers are courtesy of your Hometown Air Force.”

On Friday, Nov. 11, the F-15 Eagle fighter jets will conduct their flyovers at the following locations and times:

10:45 A.M. Tillamook Air Museum in Tillamook

10:57 A.M. Albany Veterans Day Parade in Albany

11:11 A.M. University of Portland in Portland

11:32 A.M. The Dalles Area Chamber in The Dalles

12:07 P.M. Veterans Memorial Park in Klamath Falls

12:22 P.M. Douglas County Veterans Day Parade in Roseburg

All flyovers will be roughly 1,000 feet above ground level at about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled, or times changed due to operational contingencies or inclement weather. A funeral flyover will also be taking place in Molalla at 11:20 A.M.