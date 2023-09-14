Police say they found Lofton Olmstead with the woman at the Hood River Best Western

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Hood River man faces kidnapping charges after police say he took a 36-year-old woman from her home in Trout Lake.

Officers arrived at the Hood River Best Western Tuesday evening after receiving a report from an employee about “suspicious activity” between the woman and 32-year-old Lofton Olmstead.

When police found the pair, they say the woman – whose name was not released to the public – seemed “visibly distressed.” Investigators arrested Olmstead after learning the woman had been taken from her home by force.

Olmstead now faces several felony charges, including first-degree kidnapping, coercion and unlawfully using a weapon. He also faces misdemeanor charges of menacing, reckless endangerment and illegally possessing a gun.

Court records show Olmstead has a criminal history of reckless endangerment, harassment and several DUII.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.