PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities identified the man who was arrested after allegedly barricading himself inside a Hood River home and firing a gun multiple times as a military veteran.

Following the 9-hour standoff on Thursday, 42-year-old Simeon Hill of Hood River is facing charges for unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct.

According to Hood River police, Hill’s father called 911 to report what was described as a “dangerous situation that had potential to escalate.” While Hill’s father was telling officers Hill had already fired the gun at least once, police reported hearing several more shots coming from inside the home.

Police said bullets were flying just over their head toward nearby businesses.

Those inside surrounding homes and residences were evacuated.

About two hours after the initial call, officials announced Hill had been surrounded and nearby schools were no longer under lockdown. Hill was eventually taken to custody before being brought to a medical facility.

Authorities seized multiple firearms and ammunition from Hill’s home.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including SWAT, responded to the active shooter situation.