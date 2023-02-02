Police say they are evacuating residents from the area of Clearwater Lane.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hood River police say they are responding to an active shooter situation near a local Dairy Queen.

At 12.41 p.m. on Thursday, the Hood River Police Department announced they are evacuating residents from the area of Clearwater Lane and advising people to stay away from the vicinity due to an active shooter situation.

According to TripCheck, the Interstate 84 eastbound ramp to Hood River is currently closed because of the police activity.

Meanwhile, the Hood River County School District said that they placed local schools in “secure status” while law enforcement handles the situation — secure status means students and staff are safe inside the buildings, but no one may enter or exit the schools.

An employee at a nearby real estate agency tells KOIN 6 News they don’t know many details but are sheltering in place.

This is a developing story. A KOIN 6 News crew is heading to the scene.