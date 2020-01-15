Hood River residents: Snow OK, not freezing rain

HOOD RIVER, Ore. (KOIN) — Though Portland has mostly missed the snow from the winter storm that hit other parts of the Pacific Northwest, the people in Hood River have definitely felt its effects.

“Well, it’s pretty cold,” Hood River County Deputy Joel Ives told KOIN 6 News. “There’s definitely a wind, so it’s making it just a tad worse.”

Ives, who is also the PIO and a school resource deputy, said students in Hood River had a snow day on Tuesday and a 2-hour delay Wednesday. As for Thursday, Ives said “at the very least there’s a chance there’s going to be a delay, if not a closure. But just have to wait and see.”

Susan Conklin, who lives in Mosier and works in Hood River, said she loves it even though it can be a lot to handle.

Starting to see some snow falling in Hood River. Kids have their fingers crossed for a snow day tomorrow! #koin6news pic.twitter.com/2DWCQDjb9m — Amy Frazier (@amyfKOIN) January 15, 2020

“It’s really unpredictable, but it’s a mix of freezing rain and ice and snow,” Conklin said. “If we just had the snow and not the ice and the rain we’d be alright. But with the mix it’s really tough.”

Beatriz Acosta was with her 2-year-old daughter, Mia, who was way more excited about the weather. Beatriz said she was concerned about the freezing rain.

“My husband has to drive into Portland for work, so the freezing rain is not what you want your husband driving through 84 on,” she said.

Deputy Ives agreed that the freezing rain “can really make things kind of iffy.”

“Hood River is a pretty hilly area. There’s a lot of hills. It’s hard to go anywhere in Hood River without being on a hill somewhere,” Ives said. “It’s a challenge for all of the public works crews to stay up on gravel and keeping those intersections clear.”

His best advice? Stay home, stay warm.

“If you have to go out just understand you have to drive slow. You may be feeling comfortable but not everyone else is feeling comfortable or as comfortable as you. Leave lots of space and just go as slow as you can.”

Snow falls in Hood River, January 15, 2020 (KOIN)

