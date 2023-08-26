PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual Hood to Coast relay continues Saturday as runners make their way to Seaside.

Runners began the almost 200-mile trek early Friday morning at Timberline Lodge, with other events starting in Portland as well.

So far, 10 teams have completed the Hood to Coast relay this year with the fastest time so far being 17 hours 31 minutes and nine seconds.

This year, the KOIN 6 and Portland CW team is running the race for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital with a goal of raising $30,000. More information can be found here.

The race ends on the beaches of Seaside, OR.