Hoodoo opens for 2019-2020 skiing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The season opens at Hoodoo Ski Area Friday morning, but their tubing park remains closed until they get more snow.
Officials with Hoodoo Ski Area said 3 lifts will be open at 9 a.m. There’s currently a thin base with no grooming and many unmarked obstacles like rocks and brush.
SkiHoodoo.com has the latest, most up-to-date information.
Hoodoo Ski Area is at the summit of Oregon’s Santiam Pass, about 20 miles west of Sisters.
