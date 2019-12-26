Hoodoo opens for 2019-2020 skiing

Oregon

3 lifts will open on December 27, 2019

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The season opens at Hoodoo Ski Area Friday morning, but their tubing park remains closed until they get more snow.

Officials with Hoodoo Ski Area said 3 lifts will be open at 9 a.m. There’s currently a thin base with no grooming and many unmarked obstacles like rocks and brush.

Hoodoo Ski Area is at the summit of Oregon’s Santiam Pass, about 20 miles west of Sisters.

