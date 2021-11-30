Hoping to prevent winter evictions, Brown calls for special session

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Aiming to prevent an onslaught of wintertime evictions, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will be calling for a special session in two weeks.

Brown will be calling the Oregon Legislature into a special session on December 13. Announced by her office in a press release on Tuesday, Brown hopes to address eviction protections for renters.

According to the press release, the state’s federal funds for rental assistance will be all but spent by this Wednesday. Although she is continuing to work with the U.S. Treasury and the White House to secure additional funding, Brown says a “state solution is needed to address the urgent and immediate needs of Oregon renters.”

“As we enter our coldest months, it is absolutely essential that we take action to ensure no additional Oregon families are evicted when rental assistance is on the way,” Brown said. “I have spoken directly with Oregon renters in recent weeks about the pain and hardship their families have faced due to the economic impacts of the pandemic. We must take legislative action now to approve additional state funding for rental assistance, and to extend eviction protections for Oregonians who have applied for assistance.”

Brown is also urging legislators to begin laying the groundwork for more locally-driven eviction prevention services to transition to after federal pandemic emergency programs end.

The governor’s office says Brown has spoken with legislative leaders, stakeholders, landlord associations and housing advocates. Having had those conversations, Brown is now proposing a framework to prevent evictions.

That framework includes four key points:

Extend eviction safe harbor protections for each individual who has applied for rental assistance.

Ensure landlords are paid in full for the rent they are owed.

Provide up to $90 million in additional rental assistance to ensure low-income tenants access through the winter.

Provide $100 million to transition from large-scale pandemic-related emergency rental assistance to long-term, locally-delivered eviction prevention services.

This announcement comes after several groups called for a special session to extend eviction protections, saying thousands of Oregon households are waiting for the state to get out rental assistance.

The Oregon Law Center told KOIN 6 News that they continue to hear from families who are desperate for help and said they are out of time as they wait for their rental assistance application to be approved.



The latest numbers show more than 11,000 Oregon households are now outside of the 60- and 90-day safe harbor windows that prevented them from being evicted if they showed their landlord they applied for help. Because of that, the Oregon Law Center said eviction filings have increased six-fold since July.

After seeing the announcement of the special session, Stable Homes for Oregon Families released a statement commending Brown.

“Governor Brown’s call is welcome news for the thousands of renting families and individuals who are living every day with the threat of eviction because the rent assistance they applied for has been delayed for months. We also appreciate all the state lawmakers who have been working together on a solution,” the statement read. “Tenants are counting on the legislature to ensure no one loses their home while their applications are pending and also to provide additional funding to help keep people safe and stable during this time of ongoing economic upheaval.”

Deborah Imse, the executive director of Multifamily NW, issued a statement as well. However, this statement was against the special session — saying it will further delay fund disbursement.

“For more than 18 months, thousands of housing providers across Oregon have gone without income,” Deborah Imse said. “They have gone along with statewide measures to protect renters, have advocated for increased resources, and outlined concrete steps to remedy the administrative issues plaguing our rent relief program. The state has refused to accept any accountability for the mismanagement of this program and we simply cannot support a special session that will delay disbursement of promised funds yet again. The state needs to uphold their end of the deal and cut the checks to Oregonians in need.”

Although evictions will be the primary focus of this upcoming special session, legislators will have a chance to tackle other pressing matters as well.