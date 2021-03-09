Housing remains priority during Oregon’s legislative session

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — As problems continuously emerged in Oregon during 2020, another remained and was further exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires – housing.

Options being considered by state lawmakers include building more shelters, extending the grace period by which tenants must pay back their rent, increasing homeownership access to low-income individuals and an effort to reduce housing disparities for communities of color.

The 17 bills before the Legislature include $535 million in new state investments for increasing affordable housing, addressing homelessness, and supporting homeownership.

Lawmakers say they are also “expecting significant federal support” from the federal government.